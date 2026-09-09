Legal Metrology Department inspects 3 multiplexes in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following complaints over the steep prices of food and beverages at cinema halls, the Legal Metrology Department on Tuesday conducted inspections at three major multiplexes in the capital, checking popcorn quantities, weighing scales and mandatory declarations on packaged products. Meanwhile, the city corporation has convened a meeting of theatre owners in the city on Wednesday to discuss issues focusing on parking, waste management, safety and NOCs, and sanitation.

On Tuesday, the Legal Metrology inspections were carried out at Mall of Travancore, Lulu Mall and Aries Plex SL Cinemas. The squads checked whether the quantity declared for popcorn matched the actual quantity supplied and whether packaged food and beverages carried mandatory declarations such as the MRP, net quantity, and month and year of packaging.

“The main objective was to check popcorn and similar items regarding their pricing-whether prices were declared and if the declared weights matched the actual quantity provided. We also inspected packaged items to ensure all mandatory declarations required by law were present,” said an official of the Legal Metrology Department.