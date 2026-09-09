Minister C P John: Kerala should focus on enhancing IGST collection

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala’s GST collection has increased in recent months and the state should now focus on enhancing IGST collection as well, said Transport Minister C P John.

He was speaking after inaugurating the two-day national conference on second generation reforms in GST in India organised by the Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation (GIFT) and the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) here on Tuesday.

John pointed out that the state’s GST collection rose in the recent quarter. Steps should be taken to enhance IGST collection. “The goods are flowing without any check, creating difficulties and leading to tax evasion. In order to control tax evasion, vehicle number plate recognition systems should be introduced,” he said.

The minister released a new publication of GIFT Economy and Fiscal Watch at the function.

Eminent economist Prof M A Oommen was present. Kerala State Planning Board vice-chairman K M Chandrasekhar chaired the session. He said GST collection in August was high and the state is on an upward trajectory. He hoped that the state would be able to maintain the momentum.

He also spoke about the various problems in the GST regime including complex technological and digital infrastructure, delayed IGST transfers to states and the lack of robust dispute-resolution mechanisms between states, and also between the centre and states.

Senior economist Arvind Modi delivered the keynote address. He said that the GST should function as a broad-based tax with moderate rates and full input tax credit with minimum exemptions. On the issues of equity and poverty,