Officials seize 346 sacks of ration foodgrain in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Civil Supplies Department seized 346 sacks of ration foodgrain during inspections conducted at private godowns in Panachamoodu and surrounding areas on Tuesday. During the inspection, as many as 101 sacks of parboiled rice, 25 sacks of raw rice, and 55 sacks of wheat were found in a Tamil Nadu-registered lorry parked on the godown premises. The report of the inspection, along with the seized materials, has been handed over to the Vellarada police.

In another incident, an inspection was conducted at ‘SNS Grocery Trading,’ located near the Panachamoodu Panchayat office, following information that ration rice was being illegally stored there.

“The shop was closed. Although the owner was repeatedly contacted over phone and asked to open the premises, they refused to do so. The inspection revealed that 142 sacks of parboiled rice, 15 sacks of unpolished rice, and 8 sacks of wheat were being stored without necessary documentation,” said rationing controller C V Mohan Kumar.