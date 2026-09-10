Organ donors’ families set peerless example for society: Minister K Muraleedharan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister K Muraleedharan said families of organ donors set a peerless example by choosing to illuminate the lives of others even amid the unbearable grief of losing a loved one. He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Smriti Vandanam 2026’, a state-level event organised by K-SOTTO to commemorate deceased donors and honour their families.

‘The minister noted that medical advancements have significantly increased the success rates of organ transplants, with kidney and liver transplants now boasting a 99% success rate. Present systems allow procedural formalities to be completed within minutes once a family consents, enabling rapid organ transport via helicopter for timely surgeries.

However, he pointed out that family refusal to consent to organ donation following a person’s death — even when the individual had consented during their lifetime — remains a major hurdle. Calling for strict curbs on commercial organ trade, Muraleedharan also urged legal experts to adopt practical, life-saving approaches so that rejection of applications by appeal committees does not jeopardise patient lives.

The minister honoured the families of 39 deceased organ donors who donated their organs between August 2025 and August 2026. Organ recipients who gained a new lease on life during this period also attended the event.

Health Services director Dr V Meenakshi released K-SOTTO’s annual report and launched its new toll-free number: 1800-425-0048.