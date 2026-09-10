Roundtable conference will be held to implement projects in budget: CM Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a move to increase the credibility, and for planning and implementation of the projects announced in the renewed budget, the state government will organise a Roundtable Conference here from September 16 to 18.

Calling this a first-of-its-kind conference in the state aimed at making a comprehensive and time-bound implementation plan for the important initiatives of the state, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said projects will be clustered into different groups and discussions will be held with different stakeholders for effective implementation of the same.

“Of the 73 projects announced from over 40 departments, 63 are interdepartmental works, while only 10 are exclusive to a single department. Project planning, implementation, detailed examination, department-level coordination, support from expert consultancy and DPR drafting will be part of the discussions in the event,” the chief minister said.

He was addressing the media after the cabinet meeting here on Wednesday.

The time frame, implementation and economic models of all 73 projects will also be discussed with different stakeholders, including key officers from each department, think tanks, policy experts, academic, research and scientific institutions, financial institutions, investors, businesses and related associations, and startups.

By understanding the shortcomings and developing an effective system every stakeholder will be able to arrive at clarity on each project and their role in the same through the programme, said Satheesan.

Other cabinet decisions