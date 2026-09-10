Thiruvananthapuram corporation raids 63 hotels in city, issues notice to 28

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major food safety crackdown, corporation’s health squads on Wednesday inspected 63 hotels across the capital, issuing notices to 28 establishments and seizing food items from 14 for violations, involving improper storage and the risk of cross-contamination.

As many as 16 squads carried out inspections at major hotels, including major star hotels in the capital city. A senior health official involved in the inspections said the violations were mostly related to cross contamination and improper storage of food items.

“Stale food was found only to a very limited extent. The major issue was the way food items were stored. Meat and other items are required to be kept in properly sealed containers to prevent cross-contamination. In several establishments, spices and other materials were also kept without airtight sealing, while dates were not properly marked,” said the official.

The squads inspected eateries in areas including Kazhakkoottam, Kulathoor, Thampanoor, Vizhinjam, Thirumala and Attakulangara. Officials said only around seven or eight establishments had hygiene-related issues. In some establishments, employees were found working without mandatory health cards.

Food items were seized from 14 eateries, primarily due to cross-contamination and improper storage. “We have issued notices, asked them to appear before officials at the corporation and rectify the issues before opening,” said the official.

“Last month we inspected wayside eateries and ‘thattukadas’ and now our focus is on hotels, especially larger hotels,” he said. The squads imposed a fine of `22,000 for hygiene violations.

“We are finalising the penalties for other violations. A majority of the star hotels are maintaining proper standards and we found no violations. The establishments found violating food safety norms would be allowed to reopen only after undertaking corrective measures,” he said.