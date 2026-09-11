Mess food seems messy in some of Thiruvananthapuram's college hostels

Come, let’s check what we have for lunch today on our campus!”

A recent Instagram reel by an engineering student flashed the day’s spread at the hostel mess of a college in Kozhikode: Chicken Fry, Chicken 65, Fish Fry and Fish Curry, Al Fahm Mandi…



The post was soon flooded with comments from students and former students sharing their experiences with food on their campuses. Sadly, most said it was pathetic.



For many who commented, a thick sambar and the occasional chicken fry were enough to qualify as a feast.

But even as they joked about bland hostel food, there was a deeper concern about the unhygienic manner in which food often reaches their plates.