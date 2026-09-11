This lie detector ‘slaps’

He also thought that having directed actors like Mammootty, Jeo might have a lot of suggestions, but Antony reveals that he never interfered. “He was willing to do many retakes until I was satisfied. He would keep enquiring about his performance and would communicate openly. That made me very comfortable while shooting with him,” he says.



Jeo plays Dr Kora Mathew, a dishonest yet unintentionally funny psychiatrist. According to Antony, it was surprising to see Jeo Baby fit into such a role so easily, “No one had seen him this way till then, as Athiradi was yet to be released during the making of the film. He performed quite well.”



Comedy has been Antony’s go-to genre; he informs, adding that it usually comes to him easily, although he remains unsure about how he does it—it’s natural for him. For this short, he also explored fantasy. “ It gave me another way into the story. The element of fantasy gave a more ‘surprising turn and made audiences curious quickly,” he says.



Antony has always been interested in cinema and has trained as an actor. He relied on his training while making the film. “I would say each dialogue first, working out the modulation and delivery, and then explain it to the other actors.”