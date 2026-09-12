Infant murder: Mother remanded, but in hospital over health issues

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Malayinkeezhu police produced Christie, accused of murdering her one-year-old daughter Evana at Vilavoorkal in Thiruvananthapuram, before the court on Friday.

She was remanded and later admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital following health complications.

According to the police, the 29-year-old’s detailed statement is yet to be recorded as she is currently under hospital surveillance.

“During preliminary investigation, the accused cited issues within the family as the reason for the murder and explained how the crime was committed.

But we couldn’t record her statement on Friday as she was in poor health. She had also claimed an overdose of medication. We are carrying out a detailed investigation into the case,” said an officer with the Malayinkeezhu police station.

Christie has been booked under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of Evana, daughter of Abhijith and Christie, were laid to rest on Friday evening after postmortem examination.

According to the first information report, the incident occurred between 3.30 m and 4.30pm on Thursday, when Abhijith was at work. Though the child was taken to hospital by the relatives, her death was recorded by 6pm, on the same day as her parents’ fourth wedding anniversary.