Student hacked by two youths at Thonnakkal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a suspected incident of moral policing, a second-year college student was hacked on his head by a two-member gang near Thonnakkal on Friday.

Vignesh, a second-year BCom student of Sri Sathya Sai Arts and Science College in Thonnakkal and a native of Kazhakootam, was attacked by two youths in their twenties at a bus stop near the back gate of the institution. The Attingal police said Vignesh was hacked by Shobhith and Dilshanth, who hail from Mankattumoola, for talking with his female classmates.

In a video that was shot by an onlooker, the two were seen attacking Vignesh with a machete that was used to de-husk coconut. Local sources said the assailants got into an argument with Vignesh for interacting with his classmates.