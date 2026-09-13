Excise department steps up war on drugs with focus on rehab, counselling

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Keralam is taking its fight against drugs to the next level. Along with arrests and seizures, the excise department is now placing equal focus on rehabilitation, counselling and prevention with the participation of public and voluntary organisations.

Among the slew of measures it has initiated are de-addiction and rehabilitation centres, public vigilance committees for spreading awareness and a task force of volunteers.

“We have initiated steps to set up de-addiction and rehabilitation centres across the state. Discussions were held with health experts and a detailed project report (DPR) for model de-addiction centres is being prepared.

At the district-level, the centres will come up either directly under the department or in partnership with voluntary organisations. A pool of trained counsellors is also being formed to make counselling services more accessible,” Excise Commissioner Sambasiva Rao told TNIE.

To spread awareness on drug menace, Excise Minister M Liju and Local Self-Government Minister K M Shaji had chalked out a coordinated plan earlier.

Under it, 23,612 ward-level ‘Janajagratha Samithis’ (public vigilance committees) have been formed across local bodies to help people access counselling and de-addiction services and report drug-related complaints and hotspots. Meetings have been held in over 3,000 wards already.