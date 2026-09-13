‘Flybrary’ initiative turns popular among travellers at T’Puram airport

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Launched in January this year, the ‘Flybrary’ — a free, self-service library at Thiruvananthapuram airport — has fast become a favourite retreat for bibliophiles.

Situated in the REDIA zone inside Terminal 2 Security Holding Area, the quiet corner features comfortable seating and a curated stack of 50 to 100 books from non-fiction and self-help to biographies. It offers passengers a calm space to pause, unwind, and make use of their waiting time.

Airport officials noted that travellers have embraced the facility, with many even offering to donate books. To ensure the shelves remain well-stocked for daily commuters, airport staff promptly replace books whenever a shortage arises.

The success at Thiruvananthapuram reflects a larger nationwide push by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation to roll out the ‘Flybrary’ concept across 68 airports, including key regional hubs like Chennai, Amritsar, Ranchi, and Bagdogra.

Operating entirely on an honor-system model, these bookshelves allow passengers to pick up fiction, non-fiction, regional literature, or children’s books without registration.

The project was introduced as a pilot initiative at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar in February 2025, in partnership with the non-profit Bakul Foundation.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu has highlighted the service as part of broader efforts to transform airports into more passenger-friendly, engaging spaces alongside amenities like childcare zones, regional handicraft outlets, and free Wi-Fi.