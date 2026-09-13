Russians vote for parliamentary elections at Russian Consulate

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Around ten Russian nationals cast their votes for Russian parliamentary elections at the honorary Russian consulate in the city. Elections to the Russian Duma will be held from the 18th to the 20th of this month.

Russian embassies and consulates across the world had made arrangements for their citizens to exercise their voting rights. The voting at the honorary consulate in the capital was led by Deputy Consul General Aleksandr Fomin from Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram’s Honorary Consul Ratheesh Nair, and Anastasiia Pismennaia and Sergei Kliukin from the Chennai consulate.

The voting opportunity was open to Russians who are permanent residents in Kerala as well as tourists. On Sunday, voting will also be held for Russians working at the Kudankulam Nuclear Plant in Tamil Nadu. Honorary Consul Ratheesh Nair said the consulate has hosted voting for presidential and parliamentary elections since 2008.

Presidential elections usually draw more Russian voters, partly because they fall in March, a peak season for tourists. The West Asian conflict has reduced the number of Russian tourists of late. There is also an option for online voting,” he said in a statement.