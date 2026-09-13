Thousands take part in Urus festival at Vizhinjam Muhiyudheen Palli

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The urus festival at Vizhinjam Muhiyudheen Palli began on Saturday. The 11-day festival started with Thekkumbhagam Muslim Jamaat president M Nizamuddin hoisting the flag amid the takbir chants.

Hundreds of devotees attended the event. Before the flag-hoisting, a ziyarat and prayer session was held under the leadership of Jamaat chief Imam Al Hafil Abdul Jawad Mannani.

Thousands of the faithful took part in the procession. Duff and daharamutt performances added colour to the procession. The procession started from Muhiyudheen Palli and wound its way through Azhakulam, Vizhinjam Junction and Beach Road before returning to Muhiyudheen Palli.

The flag-hoisting ceremony was followed by a prayer led by Sayyid Abdurahman Muthukoya Thangal Vallappuzha. Students of Sirajul Islam Higher Secondary Madrasa performed duffmuttu. Sayyid Abdul Hakeem Albukhari Thangal Pattambi delivered a speech. A team led by Ervadi Abu Thahir Hamdani performed burda.

Muhiyudheen Munajat and religious speeches will be held on all festival nights.

On September 21, Ratheeb will be held at 8 pm, followed by a burda majlis by Vizhinjam Sirajul Islam Madrasa students at 9 pm, and a badr padappattu recital by Yahya Baqavi Puzhakkara at midnight. The Chandanakkudam rituals will begin at 9 am the next day.

At 9pm, students of Vizhinjam Sirajul Islam Madrasa will perform duffmuttu. A religious speech will be delivered by Sirajuddin Qasimi Pathanapuram at 9.30 pm. A ‘Madina Nilavu’ programme will be presented by Malappuram Ishal Media at 12.30 am.

A procession around the town will be held at 3 am on September 23.