Vattiyoorkavu Road and Junction development takes off

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vattiyoorkavu road and junction development is finally taking off, as the construction work is set to begin on Monday. The project is being carried out under the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB), and the work is being executed by Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society. Minister and Vattiyoorkaavu MLA K Muraleedharan will inaugurate the construction work on Monday.

The minister on Saturday held a review meeting with the project management unit of the KFRB and directed that construction work commence immediately and be completed within a set timeframe.

“The junction development work would be completed as quickly as possible, adhering to the schedule and without delay. Construction is being carried out in phases on each side to ensure minimal disruption to traffic. The corridor is expected to improve traffic movement between the city and its suburbs,” he said.

Ongoing works include the construction of drains on both sides of the road, retaining walls and culverts at necessary locations, and the relocation of utility connections belonging to the Water Authority and Kerala State Electricity Board. A total of Rs 73.61 crore has been earmarked for the project. Of this, Rs 6.46 crore has been allocated for relocating KSEB lines, and Rs 6.93 crore for completing the KWA works.