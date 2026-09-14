Ice factory owners suffer business dip due to power crisis at Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram

But when power gets disrupted, even for a small window of 20-30 minutes, extra time will be required to produce the ice,” he said. Not only the plant owners, but also fishermen and fish vendors are facing difficulties due to the issue. “Fishermen have begun to depend on factories from the Tamil Nadu border for ice, that too at higher prices, as many of the plants here are unable to provide them the required quantity of the same.

Because of this, we are trying to produce ice in quantities higher than the order-- so that the customers receive the required quantity,” Hashim added. He also said that even though the Ice Factory Owners Association has not formally requested the government to consider their concerns, the association might have to consider such options if the power issue continues to cast a shadow over their business for long.

Another ice plant owner, who did not prefer to be named, said that the power cut has come as an additional burden for them. “Even during the off-season, we have to pay a hefty amount of 1.5 lakhs as an electricity bill, as the plant has to function at least five hours every day,” he said. Setting up a generator is also an impractical move for them- as the ice plant requires a high-power generator, which will not be financially viable and will not have a use in the long run.