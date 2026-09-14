Kovalam marathon strikes a chord with Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fourth edition of the International Kovalam Marathon 2026 which was attended by runners from seven countries was held successfully in the capital city on Sunday.

The event, organised by CII Young Indians Thiruvananthapuram chapter, saw participation of about 3000 runners, including those from 19 Indian states.

This edition of the prestigious event was more noticed due to the presence of a humanoid robot for the first time in an Indian marathon. ‘Pachu-The Robo’ took part in the race and heralded the arrival of technology and innovation in Indian sports landscape.

The participation of Pachu also offered a rare sight of humans and technology coming together in the same sporting arena. The marathon showcased sports, fitness, technology and innovation in a single frame, earning applause of hundreds of onlookers, who cheered for the event.

The marathon also highlighted the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and send a strong message against substance abuse. Police South Zone IG G Sparjan Kumar administered ‘Operation Toofan pledge’ and conveyed to the public the role played by sports in countering drug abuse.

The organisers said the Kovalam Marathon aims to create a new model that integrates technology, sports, social responsibility and inclusion. The marathon served as a platform to further establish Kovalam as a centre for sports tourism and a healthy lifestyle, and to bring together the local community and people from various fields.

Crime branch SP Ashwathy Jiji, Deepak IPS, Shahansha IPS, CII Thiruvananthapuram chapter chair Bincy, Yi Thiruvananthapuram chapter

chair Mathew Jacob, Yi Thiruvananthapuram co-chair Vishnu A R, Kovalam Marathon chair Aneesh Chacko, race director Shinomol, SUT Hospital CEO Colonel Rajeev Manali, Imperial Kitchen director Anas, Mahesh Gurukkal of Agastyam Kalari, among others.

Humanoid robot