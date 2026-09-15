Govt to set up Kerala’s first dedicated container freight station at Vizhinjam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government is setting up Kerala’s first dedicated Container Freight Station (CFS) to support cargo operations at the Vizhinjam International Seaport.

The public-sector project, implemented by Kerala State Industrial Enterprises Limited (KSIE) under the government’s 100-day action plan, will be established on nearly 5 acres of land at the Travancore Spinning Mills (TSM) compound in Balaramapuram, with the remaining land retained for the mill’s operations.

Industries Minister P K Kunhalikutty will formally inaugurate the construction work on Wednesday, in a function presided over by M Vincent MLA.

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor will attend as chief guest.

The project involves a total investment of Rs 25 crore across four phases and is scheduled to commence full operations by February 2027.

A Container Freight Station functions as an off-dock facility where Export-Import (EXIM) cargo is consolidated, stuffed into containers, or deconsolidated for distribution. Serving as an off-site extension of an EXIM port, a CFS plays a critical role in decongesting main port terminals by allowing customs examination, cargo clearance, temporary storage, and documentation to happen away from high-density berth space.

Strategically situated just a 15-to-20-minute drive from Vizhinjam, the Balaramapuram facility will help clear quayside space and manage container traffic smoothly, according to KSIE managing director Dr K M Anil Muhammed.

“Customs regulations require containers to be evacuated from the port terminal to a CFS within five to six days to prevent congestion at the berths,” said Josemon M D, general manager (CFS), KSIE. “As the first dedicated facility for Vizhinjam, we are targeting an initial capacity of 2,000 to 2,500 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) per month. To put that in perspective, our Vallarpadam unit handles between 1,000 and 1,500 TEUs monthly.”