Muthalapozhi Harbour toll rights fetch Rs 1.46 crore amid Rs 177-crore redevelopment push

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The development potential of Muthalapozhi fishing harbour has come into sharp focus with the latest auction of its toll-collection rights fetching Rs 1.46 crore, nearly three times the amount realised last year.

This comes as the Rs 177-crore Union government-funded harbour-redevelopment project gathers pace.

The toll rights were sold for Rs 47 lakh plus GST last year. Officials attributed the sharp jump to the large-scale infrastructure development under way and the expectation of increased activity at the harbour.

Work on the breakwater resumed last week after being halted during the monsoon and rough-sea period.

Authorities plan to complete the work by next May.

“The operations are picking up. The high bid is because of the amount of activity expected there and the developments that are coming up. Many components of the project will be tendered soon,” a senior official with the harbour engineering department said.

The latest development comes at a crucial stage of the harbour-redevelopment project, which was approved under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) with substantial central funding.

The project envisages strengthening and extending the breakwater, dredging, and upgrading the harbour’s internal infrastructure, including the wharf, auction hall, loading and parking areas and commercial spaces.

“The weather is favourable and we expect the work to progress without any interruption. As per the current schedule, work will be completed by May-end, before the next monsoon,” the official added.

A key component of the project, the breakwater was designed based on studies by the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) to address the long-standing navigational difficulties and safety concerns at the mouth of the harbour.