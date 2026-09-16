Drunk youth kills maternal grandmother in Kerala's Kadinamkulam.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kadinamkulam police on Tuesday arrested a 24-year-old man for the murder of his grandmother. Shibin, who killed his maternal grandmother Mercy, 65, was arrested by the police after they spotted him in a bar near his house.

Prima facie, it appears that Shibin was drunk when he hacked Mercy, further details of which can be revealed only after the postmortem report arrives, police said.

The incident took place on Tuesday, between 6.30am and 9.30am, when Shibin’s brother and Mercy’s husband went for a fishing job. According to the police, Shibin and Mercy had a fallout over his drinking issue, after which he murdered her.

Workers who had come to a shed near the house reported the issue to the police, following which they started a search for him. Both of them have reportedly had verbal tussles in the past too, over the same issue.

Though Mercy was taken to the Chirayinkeezhu Taluk Hospital, she was declared dead.