Thiruvananthapuram Law College @151: CM Satheesan sings praises of his alma mater

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Government Law College, Thiruvananthapuram, marked its 151st year in legal education with its Annual Convocation & Culmination Ceremony 2026, along with the Endowment and Merit Day, held on Monday. Chief Minister V D Satheesan, an alumnus of the college, inaugurated the function, which was organised in association with the college PTA. Health Minister K Muraleedharan presided over.

In his inaugural address, Satheesan said he was the fifth alumnus of the institution to become chief minister of Keralam. Recalling his student days, he spoke about the formative role the college played in shaping his career. Referring to his long experience in legislative affairs, he said he had always been meticulous about scrutinising every punctuation mark, and wondered whether the habit of precision had its roots in his legal education.

Justice M R Hariharan Nair (retd), former judge of the Kerala High Court, delivered the keynote address. Prof Dr G Mohan Gopal, advocate, Supreme Court of India, and Prof Dr Sindhu Thulaseedharan, dean, faculty of law, University of Kerala, delivered special addresses.

The ceremony featured the conferring of academic recognition on graduating students and presentation of Endowment and Merit Awards for academic excellence and outstanding achievements.