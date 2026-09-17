Call to shift 170-year-old Thiruvananthapuram Zoo reignites debate

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The long-pending proposal to shift the 170-year-old Thiruvananthapuram Zoo out of the city centre has resurfaced with Chief Minister V D Satheesan calling for the facility to be relocated to a more spacious, forest-adjacent setting.

Satheesan, while addressing the inaugural event of the round table conference here, argued that keeping wild animals in a congested urban environment raises concerns over animal welfare and suggested locations such as Neyyar or Palode, where a modern zoo could be set up. However, the suggestion triggered a debate over whether relocation is necessary when the existing zoo has been undergoing modernisation and continues to attract large crowds.

The zoo, established in 1859, currently occupies about 55 acres and is officially described as one of the country’s oldest zoos. A senior official of the Department of Museum and Zoos said there are currently more than 1,000 animals belonging to 89 species at the zoo. The official said the facility has 28 open enclosures and 43 other enclosures, all established in accordance with the CZA’s guidelines and the zoo’s master plan.

“We have very proper animal care here. We have a good team of doctors. The curatorial staff is very efficient. The keepers are also very dedicated. We haven’t felt any such difficulty so far,” said the official. Many feel that since the zoo is located in the middle of the city, visitors are growing. During the week-long Onam celebrations, the zoo recorded nearly 30 lakh visitors, which is around 9 lakh more visitors compared to last year during the same period.

Renjan Mathew Varghese, state head of WWF-India said, “Compared with the zoos I have visited in many places, the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo is far, far better. It is in very good condition. The only thing is that the number of animals has come down,” he said.