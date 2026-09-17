Filmmaker Nina Sabnani wins IDSFFK award in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Animation filmmaker Nina Sabnani will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award of the 18th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK).

The award, comprising a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh, a statuette, and a citation, will be presented by Chief Minister V D Satheesan at the festival’s closing ceremony at Kairali Theatre on September 30. Ten films by Sabnani will be screened at the festival, to be held from September 25 to 30.

An animator, illustrator, researcher and educator, Nina Sabnani has received the National Film Award for Best Animation Film in 2016 for Hum Chitra Banate Hain, which she created in collaboration with traditional Bhil artist Sher Singh from Madhya Pradesh.

Her other notable films include Mukand and Riaz, Tanko Bole Chhe (The Stitches Speak), and Baat Wahi Hai.