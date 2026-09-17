Guru made Kumaran Asan a world-renowned poet: Swami Satchidananda

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust president Swami Satchidananda said Mahakavi Kumaran Asan was among the first to realise that Sree Narayana Guru possessed a personality universally acceptable to the world.

He was inaugurating the valedictory function of the programmes organised by Sivagiri Mutt as part of the centenary of Kumaran Asan’s demise on Wednesday.

Recalling their association, Swami Satchidananda said Guru noticed ‘Kumaru’ at Kaikkara, brought him to Aruvippuram, and facilitated his higher studies, ultimately transforming him into a world-renowned poet and an exceptional organiser. He added that Guru also guided Asan away from writing erotic poetry, elevating him to a prominent stature in Malayalam literature.

Presiding over the function, Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust general secretary Swami Subhangananda noted that Asan’s Gurustavam, composed in praise of Narayana Guru, is recited daily by lakhs of devotees, highlighting the divine persona of Guru. He urged that Malayalam speakers must always keep Asan’s memory alive.

During the event, Swami Satchidananda released a commemorative souvenir by presenting a copy to Sivagiri Magazine chief editor Swami Avyayananda.

Cash awards for winners of the centenary poetry competition were distributed by Swami Satchidananda, while certificates for poetry reciters were handed over by Swami Avyayananda, Swami Sukruthananda and Swami Asangananda Giri.

Organising committee members Dr M Jayaraju, Shony J Cheruvila, Prof Sanalkumar and E M Somanathan spoke at the event. Special awards were also presented to coordinators Vettoor Sashi and Ajayakumar S Karunagappally.