School boys free to grow long hair: Child panel in Keralam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: School boys have the freedom to grow their hair long, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has ruled. Similarly, children who have not undergone gender determination have the right to maintain their hair and choose the dress code according to their preference, said the commission, urging schools to prioritise students’ academic progress and personality development over their outward appearance

Issuing the order on a couple of petitions, one of them filed by a school principal, the commission said such children are responsible for keeping their hair clean, safe and styled without covering their eyes or face.

“For safety during laboratory work, sports and practical classes, students must tie up or secure their hair with a hairband. Using chemicals or colours harmful to hair health is not advisable,” said the order issued by commission member P Shajesh Bhaskar .

School authorities should not mentally harass boys and transgender children over the length of the hair or related matters, keep them out of class, discriminate against them or subject them to any punitive action, the order said.