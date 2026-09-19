KSU protesters scale Kerala varsity building over poll nomination row

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: High drama unfolded at the Kerala University headquarters here on Friday when a few KSU activists climbed to the upper portion of the university building and staged a risky protest over alleged irregularities in the nomination papers submitted by SFI candidates at two affiliated colleges.

The protesters, who had besieged the Registrar’s office on Thursday night ahead of elections scheduled at affiliated colleges, alleged that nomination papers submitted by SFI candidates at University College, Thiruvananthapuram, and KNM Arts and Science College, Kanjiramkulam, contained serious errors. They accused the university authorities of turning a blind eye to the alleged irregularities.

Police removed the protesters from the Registrar’s office on Thursday night, following which they continued their agitation outside the building. On Friday morning, a few KSU activists climbed onto the upper portion of the university building, prompting police and fire and rescue services personnel to reach the spot. Despite attempts to persuade them to come down, the protesters remained on the building for some time.

The standoff ended after talks with the registrar, who assured the KSU that the nomination papers in question would be re-examined and an inquiry conducted into the allegations. The university had already postponed the elections at the two colleges by a day following the KSU protest. However, the student outfit insisted that the disputed nomination papers be rejected and subjected to scrutiny.