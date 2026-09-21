Excise arrests three in separate MDMA cases

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Excise Enforcement and Anti-Narcotic Special Squad arrested three people in two separate cases for possessing a total of 160g MDMA. While the first case was registered on Wednesday, the latest case was registered on Saturday evening, both as part of ‘Operation Thunder’.

Though not directly linked, officials said the investigation into one case gave hints to the next. Acting on a tip-off, a squad led by excise Circle Inspector Regilal M held extensive inspections in the Vilappilsala area on Wednesday. The team then apprehended Aryanad resident Aromal A (21) near the College of Architecture, Thiruvananthapuram. He was found to have 105.01 g of MDMA with him.

Based on the inputs received from that case, another team led by Excise Circle Inspector Hirosh V R conducted an inspection on the Karode-Kovalam Bypass Road on Saturday, as part which Vallakkadavu resident Saheer A (43) and Shankhumukham resident Antony Vijaya Sharma (36) were held for the sale and smuggling of 54.23 g of MDMA.