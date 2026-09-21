Thiruvananthapuram Corporation flags forged building certificates, seeks police probe

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram City Corporation has approached the police seeking an urgent investigation into alleged forgery of building certificates and property tax receipts, after officials detected two suspected instances of fabricated documents being submitted before the civic body. The corporation has demanded legal action under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, including Sections 335, 336 and 340, as applicable, and legal action against all those found responsible.

In a complaint, the Corporation has alleged that forged documents were produced at its Nemom zonal office and the Corporation's main office in separate instances, and has sought action against those responsible for preparing and using the documents.

The first case came to light on September 19 when a person identified as Sameer approached the Nemom Zonal Office seeking details regarding remittance of the regularisation fee for a building allegedly belonging to Manzoor A R.

According to the Corporation, the building certificate produced by Sameer did not appear to be genuine. The accompanying receipt purportedly showing payment of the regularisation fee was also suspected to be forged. Corporation records showed that the original payer associated with the building was Rajeswary.

The documents were subsequently examined by the Revenue Inspector of the Nemom zone, who also reported discrepancies. Copies of the suspected documents have been enclosed with the police complaint.