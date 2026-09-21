Thiruvananthapuram winners of state track cycling championship

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram district has emerged overall champions in the state track cycling championship, which concluded at the LNCPE Velodrome in Karyavattom.

The capital district clinched the pole position securing 77 points, while Wayanad finished runners-up with 48 points. Kottayam and Kozhikode secured third and fourth positions with 34 and 32 points, respectively.

Competitions were held in sprint, individual pursuit, individual time trial and keirin across various age categories. Several cyclists emerged as double gold medallists.

Thiruvananthapuram’s Abhinav A R won two gold medals in the U14 boys’ category, while Sethulakshmi of Kottayam achieved the feat in the U18 girls’ category. Kozhikode’s Abhidev Krishna secured double gold in the U18 boys’’ category.

In the elite categories, Pathanamthitta’s Advaith Shankar won two gold medals in the men’s section, while Nia Sebastian of Wayanad achieved the same in the women’s section. The winners of the state championship will represent Keralam at the national track cycling championship, scheduled to be held in Ranchi from September 30 to October 4.

Kerala cycling association president Kotukal Krishnakumar presented the trophy to the Thiruvananthapuram team.