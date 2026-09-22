18-month deadline over, Sreekaryam flyover design remains stuck in limbo

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The Sreekaryam flyover- one of the key preparatory works of the upcoming metro project meant to decongest one of the busiest traffic corridors in the capital- remains stuck in limbo as the detailed design of the flyover is yet to be finalised.

The 18 month deadline for the project execution has already expired, but the project remains stuck in preparatory works, with the detailed structural design yet to be finalised, raising serious allegations and apathy. The foundation stone for the long-pending flyover project was laid on January 6, 2025, and a contractor- Cherian Varkey Construction Co Pvt Ltd - was roped in for Rs 71.38 crore to execute the work.

Kazhakoottam MLA V Muraleedharan alleged that the foundation stone of the project was laid without obtaining a finalised detailed design of the flyover from the assigned consultancy.

“The entire project execution period has lapsed without receiving the mandatory project designs, ultimately cancelling the agreement after two years with that agency,” said V Muraleedharan. He alleged that for a period of three years since announcing and inaugurating the flyover project, no work has happened on its design.

“The previous government technically abandoned the project. They cancelled the agreement with the agency that failed to deliver the structural design after over two years. The KMRL intentionally delayed the service road construction and project milestones in the absence of flyover design,” he alleged.

According to officials, the flyover was originally conceived as part of the Light Metro project. Following DMRC’s fresh DPR for the conventional metro system, the structural design had to be revised to account for the different loading requirements. Subsequently, a design consultancy was roped in for the work in June 2023, well before the foundation stone was laid. The official said that the consultancy arrangement was terminated after prolonged delay, forcing KMRL to initiate a fresh process.