Thiruvananthapuram Corporation seeks probe into forged certificates, receipts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation has approached the police seeking an urgent investigation into alleged forgery of building certificates and property tax receipts, after official

detected two suspected instances of forgery involving building certificates and property tax receipts.

The civic body has lodged a complaint with the city police commissioner seeking an investigation into the alleged fabrication of documents submitted at its Nemom zonal office.

It has also written to the IKM executive director seeking the appointment of a special team to examine the suspected irregularities in the corporation’s records and digital systems.

In the first case, the suspected forgery relates to documents concerning a residential building at Karakkamandapam under the Nemom zonal office.

A relative of the building owner approached the office on September 19 seeking details of the regular sation fee paid for the building.

The Revenue Inspector, who found discrepancies in the certificates produced, checked the corporation’s official records.

The verification reportedly showed that the owner mentioned in the official records was a different person, raising suspicion that the certificates had been fabricated.