‘Zoo integral part of Thiruvananthapuram heritage’: Cultural activists oppose relocation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A cultural gathering held at the Museum campus on Monday opposed the reported move to relocate the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo, highlighting that it’s an integral part of the city’s heritage and public space. Corporation LDF parliamentary party leader SP Deepak alleged that the proposal was driven by commercial and real estate interests.

He said the Museum and Zoo, which originated during the erstwhile royal era and have been maintained by successive governments, were part of the city’s heritage along with the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple and Kanakakkunnu Palace.

Actor Sudheer Karamana, former vice-chairman of Vylopilli Samskrithi Bhavan Pradeep and poet Murugan Kattakada were among the dignitaries who attended the gathering.