Kerala health dept to prepare master plan for three govt hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to address issues related to patient care and ensure the long-term development of healthcare institutions in the state capital, the health department is set to prepare a master plan for three hospitals -- Government Model Hospital in Peroorkada, State Mental Health Centre and Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital.

INKEL has been entrusted with conducting a site survey and assessing the existing facilities and development potential of the three institutions.

Health Minister K Muraleedharan has directed the health secretary to obtain necessary permission for the survey and assessment. “After the survey is completed, a comprehensive development plan for the institutions will be prepared based on the information gathered.

It will also include proposals to improve the existing facilities and ensure comprehensive development in line with future requirements,” he said.

“At the General Hospital, we are struggling with overcrowding and congestion. At the same time, we have enough space and land at the Peroorkada Government Model Hospital.

So we need to conduct a survey and a detailed assessment of the condition of the existing buildings, infrastructure, available land, various treatments and allied healthcare facilities in both the centres to identify the requirements,” a top official with the health department told TNIE.