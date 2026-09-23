Safeguarding Pozhiyoor shoreline: Crucial breakwater project begins

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Putting an end to severe sea attacks and coastal erosion in Pozhiyoor region of Thiruvananthapuram district, the construction work of a breakwater has finally commenced.

Speaking after inaugurating the breakwater construction work, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said, “The Pozhiyoor-Kollankode coastal protection project is a crucial initiative aimed at ensuring the safety of the lives, property, and livelihoods of coastal communities. The government aims to complete the project promptly based on scientific studies and ensure long-term coastal protection for the people of Pozhiyoor.” The event was attended by Irrigation Minister Mons Joseph.

“Pozhiyoor-Kollankode is a major coastal stretch in Thiruvananthapuram. However, severe coastal erosion and sea attacks have been posing a threat to the houses, roads and other infrastructure, and livelihoods of fishermen. As many as 128 houses have been destroyed in sea attacks, while the remaining families are also under threat. More than emergency protection measures, what we need is a permanent and scientific solution and a long-term coastal protection system,” said Neyyattinkara MLA N Sakthan.