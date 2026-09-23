Stray dog attack in Kattayikonam leaves seven injured, three hospitalised

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A stray dog went on a biting spree in Kattayikonam on Tuesday morning, attacking seven people, including an elderly woman and migrant workers, and leaving three hospitalised. Yamlet Jain, 63, Varun, 37, and Gokul Raj, 28, sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at Medical College Hospital. Varun suffered a deep wound on his knee and is set to undergo a surgery.

The attacks, which began around 6.30am and continued until 10am, triggered panic in the densely populated area, with several residents keeping indoors. The dog also attacked a buffalo, a cow and three pet dogs in the area.

Kattayikonam ward councillor Sindhu Sasi said three of the seven victims were hospitalised, while four others, all migrant workers, received anti-rabies vaccination at a nearby health facility and were discharged.

“The attacks created panic in the area. Several children did not go to school and residents were afraid to step out of their homes. I have been repeatedly raising the issue of stray dogs with the corporation. Last July, I gave a letter to the corporation highlighting several locations and two government schools where stray dog menace were acute. So far no action has been taken,” said Sindhu.

Sindhu added that the residents had also reported the presence of unfamiliar, well-fed stray dogs in the area. “There are allegations that dogs are being brought from elsewhere and abandoned in the ward,” she said.