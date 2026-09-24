Bike rider dies after falling coconut hits him in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a freak accident, a bike rider died at Kilimanoor here on Thursday, after a coconut fell down on the road, bounced and hit him while he was riding his bike.

Pulimathu native Saiju, 47, son of Sahadevan Asari, has been identified as the victim.

The incident took place on Thursday morning around 8 am, when Saiju was riding a motorbike through the MC Road near Porunthamon, when a coconut fell onto the road. After bouncing on the road, the coconut hit him on the chest, causing him to fall on the road.

Even though people nearby came to lift him, he fainted at the accident spot itself. Though he was rushed to a nearby private hospital he was declared brought dead, said police officials.

The Kilimanoor Police have registered a case in the incident. Saiju's postmortem will be conducted at the Parippally Medical College at 3 pm.