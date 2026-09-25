Amid Oppn allegations, Rajesh to go ahead with ‘Mayor Care’ scheme

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the UDF approached the home department and the LDF sought a vigilance inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the mobilisation of funds under the Mayor Care initiative, Mayor V V Rajesh has decided to go ahead with yet another scheme under it.
On Thursday, Rajesh launched an insurance benefit programme for corporation employees. The launch comes amid the demands by both the UDF and the LDF to provide transparency in the initiative and disclosure of the utilisation of corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds received from private establishments.
UDF parliamentary party leader K S Sabarinadhan said that a letter has been given to the home minister demanding an inquiry into the fund mobilisation. “Welfare initiatives should be implemented through an officially constituted mechanism, with details of contributions and expenditure placed before the elected council.
The companies are extending CSR assistance because the mayor has approached them officially. The figures must be placed before the council. Every councillor represents the people of this city, and we have a right to know how much has been received and how it has been spent,” he said.
Meanwhile, the LDF councillors have filed a complaint with the vigilance department seeking a probe. LDF parliamentary party leader S P Deepak alleged that contributions and materials worth around `80 lakh had been mobilised so far under Mayor Care, including assistance for educational kits and an Onam sadya organised for 4,000 people.
He claimed that several establishments, including malls and textile giants had been approached for contributions and materials. According to him, kits worth around `15 lakh had been procured from one of the popular textile chains, with a similar number reportedly obtained from a mall.
“The fundamental question is about transparency and accountability. Merely saying that no corporation money has been spent does not answer the questions we have raised. There has to be complete transparency about what was collected, from whom it was collected and how it was utilised,” he said.
Refuting the allegations, the BJP has maintained that n money was collected. Mayor V V Rajesh told TNIE the one-year insurance scheme will give insurance coverage for 456 temporary employees. “The allegations raised by the opposition are politically motivated and aimed at obstructing a welfare initiative for corporation employees.
We are not collecting or handling any money, nor are we spending corporation funds. The premiums are being paid directly to the bank by Malayali businessmen in Gujarat who have voluntarily come forward to support the scheme. The corporation is only facilitating the process of enrolling employees. If the opposition has specific allegations of wrongdoing, let them approach the appropriate authorities and seek an inquiry,” he said.