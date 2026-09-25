KTU syndicate stalls vice-chancellor’s move to appoint pro-VC

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) Vice-Chancellor Dr Ciza Thomas’ move to appoint a Pro-Vice-Chancellor hit a roadblock on Thursday, with the university Syndicate refusing to approve her recommendation and deciding to seek legal advice on the appointment process.

The VC had included in the agenda of the syndicate meeting a proposal to appoint Dr Biju, a retired professor of Mar Athanasius College of Engineering, Kothamangalam, as Pro-VC.

While the UGC regulations provide for the appointment of a Pro-VC by the syndicate based on the VC’s recommendation, syndicate members pointed out that the university statutes require a panel of candidates to be submitted for the appointment.

The vice-chancellor, however, was not willing to submit a panel, following which the syndicate decided not to approve the recommendation and instead seek legal advice on whether the appointment could be made based on a single recommendation.

Sources said the proposed candidate is perceived to be a BJP sympathiser and that his name was recommended following an intervention by Lok Bhavan. The claims could not be independently verified.

The issue assumes significance against the backdrop of continuing friction between the state government and the Governor’s office over the appointment of university authorities and the powers of vice-chancellors.