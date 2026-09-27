‘Ministers should be vigilant against allegations’: Congress leader M M Hassan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid controversies over Chief Minister V D Satheesan’s use of a privately sponsored chartered flight, senior Congress leader M M Hassan said on Saturday that leaders and ministers should be vigilant against allegations.

“Whatever allegations and concerns we raised against the government when the UDF was in opposition, we should not create a situation that allows the opposition to raise similar allegations against us when we are in power. The ministers should also respond to allegations at the earliest,” he said.

Hassan’s response comes amid Satheesan’s visit to rain-hit Malappuram, which has led to controversy, with the opposition raising serious concerns. However, he said that the CM has never been reluctant to respond to the allegations.

He added that ministers who make international trips should clarify the details. “For any minister to visit another country, they need the Central government’s permission. It is inappropriate to accept a favour offered with the expectation of receiving something in return. I know why Ramesh Chennithala went to the US. I was also invited to the marriage of Jaihind TV’s director. Ministers should clarify the purpose of their visits,” Hassan said.