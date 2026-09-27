Thiruvananthapuram corporation to ensure free drinking water at India-West Indies ODI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With concerns over drinking water availability and alleged overpricing of beverages resurfacing ahead of the India-West Indies ODI scheduled at the Greenfield International Stadium on Sunday, the Thiruvananthapuram corporation has intervened to ensure free drinking water for the spectators.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Mayor V V Rajesh stressed that at least four litres of drinking water should be made available to each spectator. The intervention comes against the backdrop of complaints during the India-New Zealand T20 international at the venue in January, when fans alleged that drinking water and beverages were sold at exorbitant rates. There were allegations that a one-litre water bottle was sold at Rs 200.

The mayor said all arrangements have been reviewed to ensure a smooth conduct of the ODI. With 40,000 fans expected to attend the match, he said the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) is making arrangements to provide drinking water to the spectators.

Free drinking water will be distributed at 72 locations in the stadium and strict action will be taken against vendors who charge exorbitant rates for food items, Rajesh said.

The corporation has also deployed a health supervisor at the venue to ensure cleanliness.

On the recent forged building certificates and tax receipts case, the mayor said the police have arrested one person in connection with the scam.

On the growing stray dog menace in the capital, he alleged that neighbouring panchayats were abandoning stray dogs in corporation wards.