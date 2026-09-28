Keralam will get AIIMS in the near future, says V-P

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan has said the number of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has increased from 1 to 12 under the NDA rule, adding “I am sure that Keralam will get one in the near future.”

Attending the 15th graduation day ceremony of Sree Uthradom Thirunal (SUT) Academy of Medical Sciences here, the vice-president said access to higher education is at the core of Viksit Bharat and under Narendra Modi, expansion of medical education is getting a higher push.

Addressing medical graduates, he said scientific excellence and human compassion should go hand-in-hand and added that technology will never be able to replace the human dimension of medicine.

“Technology can assist a doctor, but it cannot replace the human aspects of a doctor,” he said. “A machine can analyse. A robot can assist. An algorithm can identify patterns. But a patient still needs a doctor who can listen, understand, reassure and take responsibility.”

He also urged the graduates to protect the trust represented by the white coat by being accurate in diagnosis, compassionate in treatment and ethical in every decision. He asked the graduates to be confident while remaining humble, ambitious while remaining ethical, technologically advanced while remaining compassionate, and successful while remaining connected to society.