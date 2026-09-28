Live the spirit of ‘Nano Ways’, says Father Justin

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The annual feast of St Therese of Lisieux Church, Vellayambalam, commenced on Sunday with parish priest Fr Justin Judin hoisting the flag at 7am.

The flag-hoisting was followed by Holy Mass and a sermon by Fr Dr Gladin Alex and Msgr James Culas. The week-long celebrations will continue till October 4.

This year’s feast centres on the spirituality of St Therese of Lisieux, the parish’s patroness, and St Francis of Assisi.

In the feast message, Fr Justin said both saints showed people that holiness is found not in great or extraordinary deeds but in the little things done with love, humility and a generous heart.

He urged parishioners to live the spirit of ‘Nano Ways’ — small acts of faith, kindness, care and love.

The rosary will be held at 5pm daily during the feast. Other highlights are litany, novena and Holy Mass.

The celebrations will also mark Youth Day, Social Service Day, Laity Day, St Therese Day and Family Ministry Day.

Cultural programmes, social outreach activities and community gatherings are also part of the celebrations.

The distribution of St Anthony’s Bread and participation of beneficiaries of parish welfare schemes will also form part of the event.

The feast procession will be held on October 3, after the evening Holy Mass led by Msgr Eugine Pereira, vicar general of the Thiruvananthapuram Latin archdiocese.

On October 4, the rosary, litany and novena will begin at 9.30 am, followed by the Solemn Feast Mass at 10am. A community lunch and cultural programmes by parishioners will follow.