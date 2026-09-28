Madison Square plan will further deplete Thiruvananthapuram’s green cover: Experts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The proposed relocation of the historic Thiruvananthapuram Zoo and the plan to develop a public square on the lines of Madison Square in New York in its place could further erode the capital’s critically low green cover, with urban-planning experts warning that the move could undermine national urban development norms and provisions of the city’s master plan.

With organised green spaces in the capital estimated at just 2.23 sqm per person, experts argue that converting the Museum and Zoo premises into a commercial and urban hub would come at a significant ecological cost to a city already struggling to maintain open and recreational spaces.

Eugene Pandala, architect and urban planning expert, said the premises should not be viewed merely as real estate available for redevelopment, given their cultural, historical and ecological significance.

“It should not be treated like real estate. It has a lot of value, including tangible and intangible assets where cultural and natural heritage come together. In the new context, people are bringing back biodiversity — integrating biodiversity, geodiversity and cultural diversity together as a combined entity. These are things people all over the world are trying to recreate, and we should not destroy what we already have.”

The concerns centre on the Urban and Regional Development Plans Formulation and Implementation (URDPFI) guidelines issued by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs, which prescribe benchmarks for built-up areas, green spaces and recreational facilities in urban settlements.