By-polls: Congress leadership, Ramya draw flak after party’s Chirayinkeezhu defeat

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The loss of two sitting seats in the local body by-elections has triggered intense criticism against the leadership as well as Ramya Haridas with local workers blaming “lost people connect” and issues involving the Chirayinkeezhu MLA for the defeat.

The Congress-led UDF lost Anchuthengu division in Chirayinkeezhu block panchayat and Mundakkal ward in Mangalapuram grama panchayat to the LDF. Local leaders attributed the defeat to recent issues involving Ramya and some leaders.

“The party lost its connect with people. Workers and people lost trust in the party after the recent scuffle and police case,” said a Congress leader in Chirayinkeezhu, referring to the violent clash between Ramya and local leaders in Chirayinkeezhu on September 4.

UDF had wrested the two seats from LDF in the 2025 local body elections. “People who voted for UDF in the assembly election witnessed the recent developments in the party. The MLA does not have a connection with voters in the constituency. It damaged the goodwill and the image of the party. The party lost its connection with the public,” alleged S Sajad, who was suspended by KPCC after the internal dispute between the MLA and local leaders came to light.

He said the party failed to work together during the by-election.

Another leader said the party will analyse the defeat. “We will consult with the leadership and analyse the defeat. We will also take steps to strengthen the party organisationally and improve internal coordination,” the leader said.

The confrontation involving Ramya and local leaders Sajith Muttappalam and Sajad was triggered by a message Sajad posted in the party’s WhatsApp group, in which he criticised the MLA and Palayam Pradeep, who is associated with her. A video of the scuffle had gone viral on social media.