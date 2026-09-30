Rs 25-crore ‘Boche Tea’ lucky draw not illegal, rules Kerala Lok Ayukta

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The controversial ‘Boche Tea’ lucky draw run by businessman Boby Chemmanur, offering a Rs 25-crore jackpot, was not illegal under existing law, but did hurt state lottery sales, the Kerala Lok Ayukta ruled recently.

It noted that the coupons came free with tea packets. However, the scheme hurt state lottery sales, causing loss to the exchequer, said the Lok Ayukta, which asked the government to examine the possibility of enacting a law to regulate such prize schemes.

The complaint against Boche Tea lucky draw, filed by Kollam native S Sunil Kumar, was heard by a bench comprising Lok Ayukta Justice N Anil Kumar and Upa Lok Ayukta Justice Ashok Menon. Sunil had alleged that the draw was a lottery scheme in disguise as the “free” coupons were given only to those who bought tea. The bench, however, observed that such schemes cannot be termed an offence under any existing law.

A probe by the Lok Ayukta’s investigating agency found that tea packets were priced at `40, the then price of a state lottery ticket. It also resembled the state lottery ticket. The scheme was dropped in April 2026.

In 2024, the Lotteries Directorate had filed a complaint seeking action against the draw. The directorate alleged that the draw was in the nature of a lottery, and could fuel gambling addiction. The Lok Ayukta noted a related petition was pending before the High Court.