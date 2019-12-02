Vijayawada Municipal Corporation seeks cement firm’s help to repair damaged roads

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After facing severe criticism from residents and civic associations over potholes on city roads, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has decided to use latest technologies to repair damaged roads. Under the initiative, a leading cement manufacturing company has come forward to extend necessary technical support to the civic body for the purpose.

According to VMC’s engineering department officials, this year the civic body has identified around 6,000 potholes across the city. Considering the severity, the VMC has opted for bitumen polymer cold mix technology to put an end to motorists’ woes. A tender in this regard was invited at an estimated cost of Rs 1 crore and since August, roads in different parts of the city are being repaired in a phased manner, barring few localities due to untimely rains.

"With an objective to reduce expenditure on repairing damaged and pothole ridden roads, the civic body has decided to take necessary technical support from a leading cement manufacturing company," VMC superintendent engineer (projects) JV Ramakrishna told TNIE.

Elaborating further, the SE said that four roads have been identified to materialise the project on a pilot basis. "As part of the project, the company will recarpet damaged roads and they can be used for commuting within six hours of work completion," he added.

Ramakrishna also said that a team of officials from will conduct a quality check post repairs. “Based on the report, the same procedure will be replicated on damaged internal roads of the city. Also, tenders are being invited to carry out repairs and works will commence by the end of December.”