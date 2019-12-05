Home Cities Vijayawada

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to inaugurate Kia factory in Anantapur today

Manufacturing unit expected to generate 4,000 permanent and 7,000 temporary jobs.

Published: 05th December 2019 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the manufacturing unit of Kia Motors India factory at Erramanchi in Anantapur district on Thursday. According to an official release, the KIA project will generate 4,000 permanent and 7,000 temporary jobs, with 100% employment to locals for the company’s unskilled labour requirement; 75% of the jobs will be given to local youths, as per the policy of the State government. 

KIA Motors had launched Seltos SUV from the plant in August, and is expected to launch more four-wheelers in the future.Continuing the State policy of preparing a competent workforce to suit the needs of the industry, the Korean Motor manufacturing unit will partner with the State in upgrading the skills of the workforce to suit the requirements of industries.

Kia, its vendors and affiliates, has employed 12,835 workers, of whom 10,887 hail from Andhra Pradesh. As many as 7,029 are from Anantapur district.Meanwhile, the State government is setting up skill development centres at engineering colleges in all the 25 parliamentary constituencies and also a skill development university, which will be the umbrella for the centres. 

The centres of excellence will impart training to the students in tune with the changing times and requirements of industries, and will bring in a government-academic-industry interface for mutual benefit.
The government is also aiming to redraft and review the curriculum, and include job orientation skills in the academics to train youths as per the industry needs.

Recently, Industries and IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy announced that the government  allocated 120 acres of land to a bus company, called Veera Vahana Udyog Private Limited. 
The firm’s investment in Anantapur district is about `1,000 crore in the first phase.

