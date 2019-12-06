Home Cities Vijayawada

Bonanza for school students: Stationery items for plastic collection

Plastic bottles

Plastic bottles (Photo | EPS, D Sampathkumar)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Aiming for the top spot in Swachh Survekshan 2020 survey, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has joined hands with ITC Wellbeing Out of Waste (Wow) to collect dry, plastic waste from school children who bring the waste from their homes and in return give them new stationery products.

Speaking to TNIE on Thursday, VMC additional commissioner (general) K Sakunthala said that as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, a team of representatives from ITC Wow approached the civic body in the last week of November to extend its support for eliminating single-use plastic in the city.

“After several rounds of talks, the ITC representatives came up with an action plan to sensitise the students of municipal schools about the adverse effects of plastic, collect dry/plastic waste from them and offer stationery products in return,” she said.

Elaborating further, Sakunthala said the two-month-long campaign commenced at AKTP Municipal Corporation High School, Satyanarayanapuram.

As part of the campaign, the ITC representatives gave a demonstration of the harm caused to the environment due to single-use plastic and collected waste from the students.

In return, the students were given notebooks and other stationery products in comparison to the quantum of waste handed over to them.

The procedure will be carried out across the 105 municipal schools in 59 divisions of the city, she added.

