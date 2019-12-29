Home Cities Vijayawada

LARR a must to resume works of polavaram? 

The NGT found fault with the PPA for going ahead with the construction of cofferdam without completing the R and R. 

Published: 29th December 2019 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

polavaram

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The Water Resources department is planning to expedite the process of land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement (LARR) so as to complete the construction of cofferdams, spill channel and spillway of Polavaram project by mid-2020. While expecting to resume the works from January, the officials said that it depends on the availability of funds as Rs 3,166 crore is needed for LARR of the project displaced families (PDFs) of the first contour (+41.15 m) of Polavaram. 

Of the total Rs 8024.85 crore LARR works, the government spent Rs 4,858.73 crore — Rs 4,462.64 crore for land acquisition and Rs 432.09 crore for R and R. Out of the 20,664 PDFs, R and R has been completed for Rs 3,922 crore. For the remaining 16,742 PDFs, Rs 3,060.63 crore for R and R, and Rs 105.49 crore for land acquisition is needed to complete the works as the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) has recently directed the State to finish R and R details first even for the completion of works related to upper stream and lower stream cofferdams. 

“The PPA asked us to complete R and R even for the completion of cofferdams. A meeting will be held shortly with land acquisition officials to expedite the pending R and R works. We expect to start the process by January, but it depends on the fund availability,” an official from the Water Resources department explained. It is learnt that the PPA insisted on the completion of R and R for taking up cofferdam works because the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in July this year had pulled up the authority, holding it responsible for the inundation of a few areas. 

NGT faults PPA for going ahead with cofferdam without completing R&R

The NGT found fault with the PPA for going ahead with the construction of cofferdam without completing the R and R. On the financial front, neither the revised cost estimates (revised detailed project report) has been approved for the State to tap funds nor the interim reimbursement fund of Rs 1,850 crore been released despite being approved by the Union Ministry of Finance on November 8. Both the files have been pending with the Centre, for want of more information and procedural delays. 

Meanwhile, an expert committee with members from Central Water Commission and other agencies has begun its inspection tour of Polavaram project on Saturday. The water resources officials explained that the committee reached the project site late on Saturday evening after inspecting the Left Main Canal (LMC). “On Sunday, they will inspect the project site, and on Monday the committee will hold a meeting with the State officials,” they noted. The meeting is likely to be held in Vijayawada in which Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar is also likely to participate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
polavaram LARR NGT
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Brushing strokes of life: Bengaluru students revamp Cox Town flyover into artsy space
Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejavar Mutt
Karnataka's Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji passes away
Gallery
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp