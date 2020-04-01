STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayawada couple dies after attending Delhi's Nizamuddin congregation, family quarantined

However, the cause of their deaths was yet to be ascertained. Five members of the family were admitted to the isolation centre in APSRTC hospital in Vidhyadharapuram Monday night, it was learnt.

Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Panic gripped Vidyadharapuram on Tuesday after the news broke that a city couple, which visited Delhi with their family members recently, died here.

According to Bhavanipuram police inspector D Mohan Reddy, the couple, elder son along with two others went to New Delhi on March 14 to attend the religious meeting in Nizamuddin.

They returned on March 17. On Saturday, the couple reportedly complained of pneumonia, body pains and breathing complications and were admitted to the new government hospital. While the woman died on Sunday, her husband breathed his last on Monday.

Suspecting that coronavirus could be the reason behind the sudden deaths, residents panicked while the Bhavanipuram police admitted the relatives to the nearest isolation centre. “Three members from the family were admitted to the isolation center.

"They visited New Delhi and failed to take precautionary measures. Their health condition was reported to be stable,” said the police. Asked whether the couple died of coronavirus, police said the reasons behind their death could be ascertained only after receiving their reports. 

Restrictions imposed in 13 more divisions

A day after shutting down Krishna Lanka, Krishna collector A Md Imtiaz  instructed the city police to issue high alert in Vidyadharapuram- Bhavanipuram, Two-town and One-town police stations limits. According to an official release, more hotspots for coronavirus were identified.

Restrictions will be imposed in divisions 34, 36, 39, 40, 44, 46, 47, 49, 51, 52, 55, 56 and 57. “A total shutdown of all shops and establishments will be done for the containment, control and prevention of the virus,” the note read.

Meanwhile, police officials have made elaborate arrangements and instructed the  residents not to leave their homes.

They further instructed that people should seek permission from the police if they decided to go out in case of emergency situations.

